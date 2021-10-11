Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $542.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

