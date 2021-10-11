Zacks Investment Research Lowers agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $25.33 on Friday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $314,838,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $4,057,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $16,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $1,102,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

