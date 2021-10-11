Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) to Hold

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial have outperformed its industry in year to date. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It estimates renewal rates in 2021 to be up 9% to 11%. It boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings of $8.40 to $9.20 per share with net written premiums in the Specialty property and casualty expected to grow 10% to 13% in 2021. However, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility while high debt level induces higher interest expense.”

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $135.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $141.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.53.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

