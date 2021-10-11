Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. 151,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

