Zacks Investment Research Lowers Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Hold

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CHEK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.22.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

