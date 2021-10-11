Zacks Investment Research Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.02.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HEXO by 126.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $5,220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HEXO by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 312,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

