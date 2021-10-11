Zacks Investment Research Lowers Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

KLPEF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

KLPEF opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

