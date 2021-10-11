Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of TS opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

