Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

ZIXI opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $424.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 15.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ZIX by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.