Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,360. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.47. Zalando has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

