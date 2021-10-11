Zero (ZER) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $2.31 million and $12,902.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00206765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00127450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00128230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002686 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,579,424 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

