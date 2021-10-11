Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report $23.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.70 million and the lowest is $21.10 million. Zogenix reported sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 714.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $85.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,109. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $884.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.35.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

