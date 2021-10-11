Zurn Water Solutions Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $36.46 on Monday.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

