$0.04 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PING shares. Stephens increased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PING opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

