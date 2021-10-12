-$0.05 EPS Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

LPCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 749,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lipocine by 2,356.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lipocine by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 26.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156,873 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $94.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.38.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

