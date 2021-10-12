-$0.06 EPS Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 854,184 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 209,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $1.06 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

