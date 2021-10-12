$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Holley.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NYSE:HLLY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 532,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,827. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

