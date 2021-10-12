$0.18 EPS Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Amcor posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. Amcor has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,139 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 233,299 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

