$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Aramark posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

