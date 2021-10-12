-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 3,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,229. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $604.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

