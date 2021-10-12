$0.50 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,836. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

