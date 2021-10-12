$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,985. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

