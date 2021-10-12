$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.93. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

