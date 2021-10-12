$0.81 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,821. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

