$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.97. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

