$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.20. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Plexus by 25.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Plexus by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.