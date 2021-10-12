$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.84. 41,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

