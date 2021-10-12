$11.96 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report $11.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the highest is $12.59 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $10.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $50.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $62.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.58 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $299.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

