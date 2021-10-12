$122.39 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce sales of $122.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.14 million and the highest is $123.70 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $479.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,910. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.