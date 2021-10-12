131,885 Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,885 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of FireEye at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 342.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

FireEye stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.86 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

