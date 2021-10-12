13,749 Shares in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.