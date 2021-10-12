13,785 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.