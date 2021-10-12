$138.60 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post $138.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.10 million and the highest is $141.31 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $557.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.20 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $543.52 million, with estimates ranging from $504.31 million to $564.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBK opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

