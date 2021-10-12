$139.00 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report $139.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.10 million and the lowest is $136.90 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $124.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $558.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.50 million to $559.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $599.97 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $607.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,996. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

