14,073 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $405.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $294.79 and a 12 month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

