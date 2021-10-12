144,000 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Harbor Spring Capital LLC

Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,379,000. Workday accounts for 2.3% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Workday by 103.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 280,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.54. 12,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,265. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,430.70 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

