16,600 Shares in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $4,360,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marchex stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

