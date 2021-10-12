180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 199.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 199.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

