180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

