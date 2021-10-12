180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

