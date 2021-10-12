180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $669,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

