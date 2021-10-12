180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $18,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.