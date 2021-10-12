180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $605.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $602.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

