19,095 Shares in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 166,922.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,734 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

