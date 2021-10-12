19,095 Shares in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 166,922.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,734 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NOK stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
NOK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.
About Nokia
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
