1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.82

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $24.15. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 995 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $247.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

