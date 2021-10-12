$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of AA stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $190,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12,447.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 120,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $261,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

