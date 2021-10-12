$2.97 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post $2.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AEVA stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,305.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after buying an additional 4,889,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

