$2.97 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post $2.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AEVA stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,305.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after buying an additional 4,889,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.