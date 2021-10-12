20,523 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 213.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

