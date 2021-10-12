2,075 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Nucor by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after buying an additional 356,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,141,000 after buying an additional 335,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

