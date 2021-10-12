$218.54 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce $218.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.43 million and the highest is $218.70 million. BOX posted sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $858.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $860.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $953.66 million, with estimates ranging from $935.60 million to $965.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 157,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,889 shares of company stock worth $1,114,940. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

